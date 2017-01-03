Minnesota fires football coach Claeys

"Enjoy the winter," Claeys said as he exited the Gibson-Nagurski Football Complex into 11-degree weather at about 4 p.m. He declined further comment as he drove off in his black Chevy Tahoe.

Claeys' job was uncertain amid the fallout on the suspensions of 10 players tied to an alleged sexual assault in September and a two-day, player-led boycott that demanded due process for their teammates. Claeys supported the boycott, which was at odds with the decision to suspend made by University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler and Coyle.

A lot of the criticism toward Claeys stems from a tweet he sent when the boycott was started Dec. 15. He wrote: "Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world!"

The Gophers beat Washington State a week ago in the Holiday Bowl.