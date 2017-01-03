Bemidji wins consolation title at Paul Bunyan tourney

The Bemidji squad defeated Fargo Black (N.D.) 2-0 to claim the consolation crown at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Bemidji finished second in the North Division with three points, placing them in the Lumberjack Bracket for bracket round play. Bemidji fell 4-1 to Minot (N.D.) on Saturday before topping Fargo to wrap its tournament on Sunday.

Hermantown won the Championship Bracket with its 6-2 win over Grand Forks (N.D.) on Sunday while Minot won the Lumberjack Bracket, East Grand Forks won the Blue Ox Bracket and Wayzata won the Headwaters Bracket.