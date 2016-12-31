MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers split in Anchorage

Michael Bitzer posted a shutout with his 16-save performance in net for the Beavers (14-7-3, 14-2-2-2 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) who earned the series split with the Seawolves (4-14-2, 3-9-2-1 WCHA) following Friday's 4-1 loss.

The shutout was Bitzer's fourth of the season, which is tied for the most in the nation.

Olivier Mantha kept the Seawolves in the game with his outing in goal as he stopped 34 of 35 shots.

The first power play of the afternoon for BSU may not have resulted in a goal, but the unit came about as close as you can get.

Right as a UAA penalty expired, the Beavers caught Mantha out of position and exploited the netminder's miscue.

Gerry Fitzgerald delivered a shot from the right side that was deflected into the back of the net by Leo Fitzgerald. The goal handed the Beavers a 1-0 lead, their first of the weekend, with 7 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the first.

Phil Marinaccio also earned an assist on the goal to extend his point streak to five games.

Bitzer saved a potential Seawolves goal on Tad Kozun's breakaway at the close of another BSU power play late in the first.

Soon after, Zach Whitecloud's afternoon ended early when he received a game misconduct for checking from behind. UAA had a five-minute power play to end the first that carried into the second but the Beavers successfully killed off the opportunity to preserve the 1-0 lead.

Bemidji State was the recipient of two more power-play opportunities in the middle frame but came up empty handed.

The Beavers had been able to keep most of the play in their end of the ice but that began to change in the third.

The Seawolves started to string together a series of productive shifts that led to some of their best chances all game. But Bitzer kept UAA off the board once more.

With about five minutes remaining, the Beavers took an extended 5-on-3 advantage for 1:25 but were unable to get anything to go in.

The Seawolves pulled Mantha with about 1:25 to go. Matt Anholt gave BSU a scare with his close-range shot but the Beavers held on for the 1-0 win.

Bemidji State will return to the lower 48 next week for a rare Thursday-Friday series at Bowling Green. Thursday's game is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. and Friday's for 7:37 p.m.

Bemidji State 1, Alaska Anchorage 0

BSU 1 0 0 — 1

UAA 0 0 0 — 0

First period—1, BSU, L. Fitzgerald (G. Fitzgerald, Marinaccio), 12:24.

Second period—no scoring.

Third period—no scoring.

Saves—Bitzer (BSU) 16; Mantha (UAA) 34.