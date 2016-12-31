Nine Bemidji curlers qualify for Junior Nationals

Two teams full of Bemidjians, plus one curler, locked up spots for Junior Nationals on Friday at the West Junior Nationals Challenge Round hosted by the St. Paul Curling Club.

In the women’s division, the Bemidji rink led by Emily Quello earned one of the final Junior National berths by winning 10-9 over the Ariel Traxler rink. Team Quello finished with a 5-2 record overall, the third-best mark in the division.

The team is comprised of Quello, Hannah Kroeger, Leah Yavarow, Mackenzie Ritchie and coach Kent Bahr, all of Bemidji.

On the men’s side, the Riley Fenson rink finished at 4-3 overall to take fourth place and qualify for Junior Nationals. The team is also entirely made up of Bemidjians with Fenson, Zachary Erickson, Carson Liapis, Noah Leinen, and coach Eric Fenson.

Graem Fenson of Bemidji will also be making the trip to Fargo as a member of Andrew Stopera’s rink, which went 7-0 to finish at the top of the men’s standings.

Eight women’s teams and eight men’s teams will compete at the Junior Nationals, which will run from Jan. 15-21 at the Fargo-Moorhead Curling Club in Fargo, N.D.