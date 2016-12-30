Snowmobile racing coming to Pine Lake

The Minnesota vs. Michigan Pro Open challenge race will begin the festivities on Saturday before the Gerald Dyrdahl Memorial-Pro 600 class gets underway on Sunday. The top finishers in recent years have finished within 2-5 seconds of each other after 100 miles.

Last year’s winner, Corey Davidson of Holt, Minn., won $13,000 in cash and factory considerations. The total purse in all classes exceeded $70,000.

United States X-Country Snowmobile Racing will have 21 classes of racing from pros to juniors. Racing begins at 9 a.m. each day.