Sixteen teams from Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin will take part in the peewee A/AA level tournament that was first held in 1988.

"It's a huge event," tournament chair John Carlson said. "What happens is it's a normally slow time of year for our retail establishments and our restaurants and hotels and so it really helps bring—it drives 235 families, not including coaches, it probably brings about 250 families that show up in Bemidji over that weekend."

Pool play and early bracket round games run Friday and Saturday and will take place at the Bemidji Community Arena, Nymore Arena and Neilson Reise Arena.

The championship games for each bracket will be held at the Sanford Center on Sunday, allowing kids the chance to skate on the same ice as Bemidji State.

"It's really cool because at this age these kids are all aspiring Division I hockey players as you can imagine," Carlson said. "And so to come to the BSU rink where the Beavers play, and especially when they're having such a great year this year, it's pretty awesome for these young players to get that experience."

The opening ceremonies will be at the Sanford Center at 10 a.m. Friday featuring a parade of teams, tournament welcome and guest speaker Orlando Alamano, a member of Bemidji State's 2009 Frozen Four team.

The tournament kicks off with a slate of pool play games at noon Friday, including a matchup between Bemidji and Grand Forks at the BCA. Championship games for each bracket begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Sanford Center with the championship bracket title game set for 2:30 p.m.

All tournament events and games are free and open to the public.