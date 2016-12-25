WRESTLING: Rick Lee tournament moves to Sanford Center

The tournament is named after Rick Lee, former Bemidji High School student/athlete/coach, state wrestling champion, BHS teacher and longtime community member.

In addition to the high school event, the Bemidji Wrestling Club and the Sanford Center have teamed to add a youth tournament to the event schedule, officials said in a release. The 2017 Rick Lee will include a junior high (sixth-eighth grade), junior varsity, as well as a Pre-K thru fifth-grade open tournament.

Costs for an all-day pass are $12 for adults and $8 for students in seventh-grade or older as well as seniors (age 55 and older). Kindergarten through sixth-grade students are free.

Tickets available at the Bob Lowth Ford Pickup Windows at the Sanford Center, any Ticketmaster retail location, or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.