WRESTLING: Host B/CL-B takes sixth at Big Bear

Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena finished sixth with 134 points in front of its home fans while Fosston-Bagley placed 15th with 80 points and Bemidji 21st with 70 points in the 39-team tournament.

The Bears boasted six place-finishers and recorded their best finish at the tournament since a third-place performance in 2013.

“I’m really happy with (our performance),” B/CL-B coach Jay Reiplinger said. “We kind of set a goal for being top-10 this year and the boys did real well to earn those points. We went up against a lot of big schools with big rosters, lots of kids in the wrestling room, and to put it together with the few kids that we have, I’m really happy.”

Chase Johnson of B/CL-B advanced to the championship match of the heavyweight class but fell by narrow 4-3 decision to Bradey Berg of Barnesville. In the semifinals, Johnson pinned Fosston-Bagley’s Nick Anderson in 3:13 to reach the final.

“He’s really impressed us,” Reiplinger said of Johnson. “He’s only a second-year wrestler so he’s really learned a lot in the last two years.”

The Bears’ Ian Frenzel had also qualified for Saturday’s semifinals at 152 pounds but came up short in a 5-3 decision to Josh Bernier of Thief River Falls. Frenzel was able to end his tournament with a victory by beating Mounds View’s Jack Graham by 8-3 decision in the third-place match.

Hunter Wilcowski (195) also placed in the tournament for the Bears with his fourth-place finish while John Smid (220) and Mason Preston (160) each placed sixth while Trenten Juelson (126) took eighth.

Fosston-Bagley’s Anderson ended up finishing fifth by beating Jared Seibert of UNC by 11-6 decision. Teammate Jake Ubert (195) won his semifinal match by 5-3 decision but fell in the championship bout to Hutchinson’s Tyler Stenzel by pin in 1:25.

The Lumberjacks concluded the tournament with four place-finishers.

Xavier Whalen (285), Chance Hinrichs (152) and Nate Golden (138) each ended their weekends with seventh-place match wins. Whalen won by pin in 2:50, Hinrichs by 7-1 decision and Golden by 3-0 decision.

Darren Roth (106) ended the tournament with an eighth-place finish for Bemidji.

Hutchinson’s victory marks the end of another Big Bear Tournament.

“It was probably the best-run Big Bear we’ve been to yet,” Reiplinger said. “There were no glitches, everything went real smooth and ran efficiently. They did a great job.”