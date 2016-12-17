"As a team, we understand that what occurred these past few days, and playing football for the University of Minnesota, is larger than just us," said Gophers senior leader Drew Wolitarsky."So many before us have given so much to the university, to this football team; so many coaches, staff, administrators, professors, alumni, fans and our community have invested heavily in the success of our program. We will not, and we recognize that we must not, let these people down.

Gophers players met with members of the Board of Regents and then met with University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler and Athletics Director Mark Coyle on Friday evening. The team then met on its own until after 1 a.m. and again at 6 a.m. early Saturday morning to discuss options, a source said.

On Thursday, the whole Gophers football team started a boycott of all team activities after 10 teammates were indefinitely suspended "without due process," they said. The suspensions are related to an alleged sexual assault on Sept. 2.

The suspensions stem from an 82-page report from the university's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office that recommends five players be expelled from school, four suspended for a year and one placed on probation, according to Lee Hutton, the players' attorney.

The players recommended for expulsion are defensive backs KiAnte Hardin, Ray Buford and Dior Johnson; defensive lineman Tamarion Johnson and running back Carlton Djam, Hutton said. The players up for a one-year suspension are quarterback Seth Green and Mark Williams, running back Kobe McCrary and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., with defensive back Antonio Shenault being considered for probation.