Since its first year in 2002, the tournament has become a staple of the high school wrestling calendar in Minnesota. With 39 teams competing over two days, the event is the largest regular season wrestling tournament in the state.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” said John Smid, a senior wrestler for Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena. “When you have 39 teams here like we do this year, it’s really exciting seeing all these other teams from across the state. It’s the next best thing to the state tournament itself.”

Tim and Pattie Reiplinger, the parents of B/CL-B coach Jay Reiplinger and grandparents of B/CL-B junior Luke Reiplinger, have been in attendance since year one.

“It’s just expanded and gotten better and better,” Pattie said. “They really put on a good tournament and it’s very organized.”

So many people, including teachers and faculty, pitch in to help organize the festivities that Cass Lake-Bena students had the day off.

“I’m here for 25 hours over the course of two days just slinging hot dogs,” said Brian Stoebner, a social studies teacher at Cass-Lake Bena High School who has volunteered at the tournament for the past 14 years.

Cass Lake has its share of visitors in the summer, but nothing quite draws people to the town like the Big Bear.

“People think it’s a scary place to be and they come here and they see our facilities and who we are and I think it changes a lot of the negative perception that’s out there,” Stoebner said. “So it’s great to show off and it’s good economically for us and places like Walker and Bemidji. It’s a good community overall effort.”

“I think it’s huge to the community, all these people coming into Cass Lake,” Pattie said. “I think it’s always good if you can get a lot of people coming into your town that haven’t been here before. I think a lot of people don’t come into Cass Lake and I think something like this pulls people in and they see, oh that’s not so bad.”

The tournament falls so close to Christmas each year that mothers of B/CL-B wrestlers used to give former Bears coach Jerry Cleveland a hard time.

“We always said to him, ‘We can tell that you’re not planning buying presents and doing all that and we need to have this weekend to do that,’” Pattie said jokingly. “But it’s like we just plan for it now. It’s been (going) on so many years that we just plan ahead, get it done and sit at the tournament for two days and enjoy it.”

Thief River Falls sat in first place with 118.5 points after the first day of wrestling at the Big Bear Tournament on Friday.

Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena is tied for sixth with Mounds View with 83 points while Fosston-Bagley sat in 12th place with 67 points and Bemidji in 16th with 55.

A pair of B/CL-B wrestlers remain alive in the championship bracket as Ian Frenzel (152 pounds) and Chase Johnson (285) advanced to today’s semifinals. Frenzel won his quarterfinal match in a sudden victory while Johnson won in a tiebreaker.

Fosston-Bagley also qualified two wrestlers for today’s semifinals. Jake Ubert (195) and Nick Anderson (285) are in the semifinals, which will see Anderson matchup with B/CL-B’s Johnson.

Bemidji did not qualify any wrestlers to the semifinals but Darren Roth (106), Nate Golden (138), Chance Hinrichs (152) and Xavier Whalen (285) each made it to Friday’s quarterfinals.

The tournament continues with championship and consolation bracket wrestling at 10:30 a.m. today at Cass Lake-Bena High School and Middle School.