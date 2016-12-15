Twins caravan coming to Bemidji
BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Twins winter caravan will pull into Bemidji next month.
The caravan is scheduled to stop at the Eagles Club Aerie #351 in Bemidji on Jan. 18, the Twins announced Thursday.
Shortstop Eduardo Escobar and pitcher Hector Santiago are scheduled to appear at the Bemidji stop, along with broadcasters Jack Morris and Cory Provus.
The Twins Winter Caravan features visits to Minnesota schools, hospitals, corporations and service clubs during the day with a traditional “hot stove” program each evening, according to a release.
The Bemidji event is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.