Twins caravan coming to Bemidji

Shortstop Eduardo Escobar and pitcher Hector Santiago are scheduled to appear at the Bemidji stop, along with broadcasters Jack Morris and Cory Provus.

The Twins Winter Caravan features visits to Minnesota schools, hospitals, corporations and service clubs during the day with a traditional “hot stove” program each evening, according to a release.

The Bemidji event is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.