Bemidji Aerials compete at state

Aubrey DeWitt, competing with the Level 5s, scored a 32.025 all-around.

Competing for Level 4s were: Addi Lundberg (30.475), Adrianna Underwood (33.35), Aurora Frank (30.775), Emma Mutnansky (33.457), Regan McCarthy (30.975) and Samara Osborn (30.70).

Competing for Level 3s were Kennedy Olson (32.825), Isabella Reierson (30.925), Cameron Roff (32.45), Sadie Sperle (33.275), Kacey Stenseth (31.975) and Kaitlyn Workman (31.85).

Next for the Aerials will be the Holiday Spirit Invitational in St. Paul this weekend for Xcel Competitors.