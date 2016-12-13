PREP BASKETBALL: Big runs lift Cass Lake-Bena past Win-E-Mac

The Panthers (4-1) surrendered an early lead at 10-3 to the Patriots (2-2), but then CLB stormed back and took control.

Cass Lake-Bena scored 14 straight as part of a 19-1 run, which included 10 points from Jared Brown. The spurt made it a 22-11 game, but then Win-E-Mac began to chip away.

A late 9-0 run by the Patriots kept it close by the half, as an Emelian Kaya backdoor bucket brought the score to 29-27 Panthers at the break.

But Cass-Lake Bena took control early in the second, going off for 12 straight points and grabbing a 48-32 lead, highlighted by Noah DeLapaz’s no-look bounce pass to Arnold Kingbird in transition for an easy bucket.

“Each time that they went and scored, we told our guys, ‘Just take your time,’” CLB head coach John Wind said. “We can’t come down without getting anything, not even a shot. We have to be patient and get good shots. And that’s what they did.”

Win-E-Mac responded, however, scoring 15 of the next 16 as part of a five-minute run of their own. The comeback efforts brought it within two at 49-47, putting the Panthers on their heels.

“Our boys are young and they want to run up and down the court and run-and-gun,” Wind said. “If we’re hitting our that’s fine, but when we’re not hitting our shots… it’s not good.”

Cass Lake-Bena answered when it needed to.

DeLapaz knocked down a big corner three with 3:57 to play, giving CLB a five-point cushion. Shortly after, Kingbird hit a triple of his own to make it a six-point game. The Patriots continued to stick around, but they were unable to get over the hump after DeLapaz’s dagger.

By game’s end, Cass Lake-Bena fended off the Win-E-Mac comeback attempt for a 60-56 victory.

“Towards the end of the season when you get in the playoffs, you’re gonna get these tight games,” said Wind. “(When that happens) they’ll respond and they’ll be experienced.”

CLB was paced by Kingbird’s 17 points, while DeLapaz pitched in 14 and Terick Frazer finished with 10.

The Patriots got a team-high 15 points out of Kaya, with Hunter Chaput and Marcos Lopez adding 11 and 10, respectively.

The Panthers will return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday to take on Pine River-Backus in Pine River.

Cass Lake-Bena 60, Win-E-Mac 56

WEM 27 29 -- 56

CLB 29 31 -- 60

Win-E-Mac: Kaya 15, Chaput 11, Lopez 10, Kieker 8, Lindberg 8, Olson 4.

Cass Lake-Bena: Kingbird 17, DeLapaz 14, Frazer 10, J. Brown 7, E. Brown 5, Newago 4, Jones 2, Jacobs 1.