AUTO RACING: Awards handed out at speedway banquet

The gala event was held at the Bemidji Eagles Club, with more than 180 drivers, crews, fans and sponsors in attendance to enjoy the roast beef and shrimp dinner.

The highlight of the evening was getting together one last time with fellow racers to talk racing in anticipation of next year’s racing season.

Mark Ricci was master of ceremonies with track owners/promoters Tonja Stranger and Randy and Idela Hayes as hosts. Many door prizes were presented following the social hour provided by various sponsors.

Special honors were presented to Josh Berg -- the “Sportsman of the Year” for the fourth straight -- and to a “Rookie of the Year” in each class.

Rookies of the Year were presented to John Current in the Mini Stocks, Kade Leeper in the Wissota Pure Stocks (Leeper was also the National Rookie of the Year), Nicole Feda in the Wissota Mod Fours, Dean Eggebraaten in the Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Kevin Baumgarner in the Wissota Super Stocks (Baumgarner was also Rookie of the Year at Grand Rapids Speedway) and Doug VanMill in the Wissota Modifieds.

Wissota Midwest Modified track champion Skyler Smith and wife Jenny were congratulated on the birth of son Braxton earlier that morning.

Rick Jacobson also discussed rule changes coming in the 2017 season, and Stranger discussed upcoming special events next summer, with the much-anticipated monster truck special on June 9-10, which she said could be a huge event at the speedway. The 2017 racing season at Bemidji Speedway will open on Memorial Day Weekend with two complete shows.

Final Top Ten Standings in each class

Mini Stocks

1-John Current 640; 2-Billy Smith 594; 3-Billy Foster 571; 4-Mike Hart 569; 5-Ross Magnuson 517; 6-Jamie Chlebecek 478; 7-Andrew Hansen 467; 8-Keith Higginbotham 465; 9-Sue/Josh Berg 344; 10-James Rosenthal 303. Outlaw Mini Mods

1-Tyler Jonson 658; 2-Cole Isensee 621; 3-Allen Foster 599; 4-Kelly Steele 584; 5-Jerry Larson 572; 6-Dane Olson 368; 7-Tyler Kaeter 109; 8-Tommy Patton 102; 9-Taton Hansen 101; 10-Robert Tormanen 87. Wissota Pure Stocks

1-Sterling Knaeble 693; 2-Austin Carlson 648; 3-Josh Berg 631; 4-Kevin Baumgarner 627; 5-Kade Leeper 622; 6-Tyler Kroening 612; 7-Taylor Heinle 549; 8-Travis Olafson 491; 9-Jamie Chlebecek 459; 10-Kory Gunderson 348. Wissota Mod Fours

1-Conrad Schwinn 701; 2-Tonja Stranger 604; 3-Chris Dyrdahl 576; 4-Josh Seely/Sautbine 548; 5-Nicole Feda 472; 6-Mike Hart 471; 7-Dean Larson 393; 8-Mike Margl 383; 9-Jeremy Haynes 261; 10-Lukas Klostermeier 196. Wissota Midwest Modifieds

1-Skyler Smith 608; 2-Brandon Bahr 577; 3-Matt Sparby 499; t4-Doyle Erickson 491; t4-Ron Reed 491; 6-Bret Schmidt 490; 7-Al Johnson 441; 8-Gary James Nelson 415; 9-Dean Eggebraaten 402; 10-Tim Jackson 401. Wissota Super Stocks

1-Matt Sparby 652; 2-Dalton Carlson 639; 3-Tim Carlson 629; 4-Keith Keena 604; 5-Kevin Baumgarner 586; 6-Harley Kroening 407; 7-Mike Vajdl 375; 8-Brandon Bahr 350; 9-Al Sadek Jr 338; 10-Gordie Lancaster 252. Wissota Modifieds

1-Davey Mills 607; 2-Doug VanMill 591;3-Ken Hron 590; 4-Ron Reed 563; 5-Tim Jackson 560; 6-Bryan Dyrdahl 551; 7-Nathan Sletto 542; 8-Rick Jacobson 369; 9-Johnny Broking 250; 10-Tyler Jonson 222. Ladies Only Powder Puff Series

1-Karen Puschinsky 131; 2-Alyssa Wright 102; 3-Shalynn Berg 68; 4-Whitney Reed 64 and Shelby Sadek 64; 5-Stacie Leeper 33; 6-Donna Kurtz 30.