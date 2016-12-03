GIRLS BASKETBALL: Big run lifts Red Lake past Fosston

After the big spurt, Red Lake got another one, closing the half on an 11-0 run to go up 36-6 at the break.

And although the Greyhounds kept it closer in the second half, allowing no more than two Red Lake buckets in a row, the big first half was more than enough for the Warriors to take the game, 64-31.

“I would say every game is a stepping game for us to build on,” Red Lake head coach Randy Holthusen said. “It was only our second game, but our communication was good, our help defense was pretty good, and we played an all-around team game tonight.”

Angel Mcclain led the way with 17 points to lead all scorers, while Gerika Kingbird and Grace White also finished in double figures, scoring 15 and 14 respectively.

Fosston was paced by Lille Manecke and Emma Viken, both tallying eight apiece.

Holthusen also noted how special it is to play at the Sanford Center.

“It’s always awesome to play in venues like this, especially with the local teams,” he said. “As long as we work hard, it doesn’t matter where we play.”

Red Lake will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Lake of the Woods in Red Lake.

Red Lake 64, Fosston 31

RL 36 28 -- 64

FHS 6 25 -- 31

Red Lake: A. Mcclain 17, Kingbird 15, White 14, Seki 7, Desjarlait 4, Chaboyen 3, K. Mcclain 2.

Fosston: Manecke 8, Viken 8, Curfman 5, T. Hubbard 4, J. Hubbard 3, Vig 2.