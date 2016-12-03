BOYS BASKETBALL: Warriors run past Greyhounds

The Warriors (2-0) shot out to to an early 12-3 lead when Rob McClain converted on an and-one layup early in the game.

Fosston continued to keep it close, but an emphatic McClain dunk in transition ensured a decent lead for Red Lake, as it put them up 22-14. And shortly after, Cyrus Whitefeather connected on a deep ball to put the Warriors ahead 30-20, the largest of the night.

But the Greyhounds grabbed a late three from Brett Sundquist, resulting in a 30-23 halftime score.

In the second half, however, Red Lake didn’t let Fosston stick around.

The Warriors started the half on an 11-2 run, finished off by an emphatic, and-one posterization dunk from McClain that gave Red Lake a 41-25 lead.

“Rob’s very athletic, and when he gets into our game, he motivates us,” Warrior head coach Roger White said. “If we get a dunk, it increases our defensive intensity and picks it up. We feed off our defense.”

Red Lake relied on that big cushion throughout the rest of the night, and it easily held onto the lead for the 74-55 final.

Jamie Cook paced Red Lake with 24 points, McClain added 14, and Will Morrison finished with 13.

Fosston was led by Jesse Sather’s game-high 25. Hunter Kroening pitched in 11 -- 10 in the second half -- and Karsten Broadley eight. No other Greyhound scored more than three.

“It’s early in the season. It’s only our second game,” said White. “You always try to get better… As we get into the season, hopefully we get our legs under us and we’ll be able to pick up our intensity on defense. But you just try to get better every practice, every game.”

Red Lake will matchup next with Badger/Greenbush-Middle River on Tuesday in Thief River Falls.

Red Lake 74, Fosston 55

RL 30 44 -- 74

FHS 23 32 -- 55

Red Lake: J. Cook 24, McClain 14, Morrison 13, A. Beaullieu 8, B. Cook 6, R. Beaulieu III 4, Graves 2, Stillday 2.

Fosston: Sather 25, Kroening 11, Broadley 8, Sundquist 3, Voxland 3, Drellack 2, Dryburgh 2, Carlson 1.