MEN'S HOCKEY: BSU suffers first WCHA loss of season

The Beavers (12-5-1, 12-1-1-1 WCHA) sustained their first loss conference loss of the season as the second-place Huskies (10-7-3, 9-3-2-1 WCHA) split the weekend series. However, BSU maintained its hold on the league lead and now owns an eight-point advantage over Tech.

Chris Leibinger put the Huskies up 1-0 with his goal at 5:56 of the first period. Alex Gillies and Mason Blacklock earned assists on the goal.

Tech held on to the 1-0 lead until late in the second period. With eight seconds remaining in the frame, Charlie O'Connor tied the game at 1-all for the Beavers. The senior got ahold of a loose puck in the crease and beat goaltender Angus Redmond for the game-tying goal. Kyle Bauman and Justin Baudry were each credited with assists.

The two teams battled throughout a third period that included a rash of penalties in the middle of the frame. BSU was penalized for tripping but then the Huskies were called for hooking near the end of their power-play opportunity.

The Beavers had about one minute on the man advantage before Gerry Fitzgerald was whistled for interference. Ultimately, neither team was able to find the back of the net during the three power plays.

With the threat of overtime looming, Michael Neville scrambled for a loose puck in the slot and one-timed it for the eventual game-winning score with 3:19 to go in regulation.

The Beavers played a hectic final three minutes as they desperately tried for an equalizer. BSU pulled goalie Michael Bitzer with about 90 seconds remaining for the extra attacker but were unable to come up with a goal.

Bitzer made 32 saves but suffered the loss in net.

Bemidji State will return to the Sanford Center next weekend for a WCHA series with Lake Superior State. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Michigan Tech 2, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 1 0 — 1

MTU 1 0 1 — 2

First period—1, MTU, Leibinger (Gillies, Blacklock), 5:56.

Second period—2, MTU, O'Connor (Bauman, Baudry), 19:51.

Third period—3, MTU, Neville (Sturos, Watson), 16:41.

Saves—Bitzer (BSU) 32; Redmond (MTU) 17.