Red Lake boys basketball defeats Blackduck 99-31

By halftime, the Warriors had already scored 70 points to Blackduck’s 11 points.

“We really played hard, and Red Lake is the second-ranked team in the state,” said Blackduck head coach Adam Ziegler after the game. “We’re a young team and they’re more experienced.”

“Their strengths are inside play, and that’s our strength too,” Ziegler said. “Every game is going to be different but we’ll work on inside play and ball handling. And Red Lake is just an unbelievable team.”

Blackduck will host Laporte High School at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, while Red Lake will take on Fosston tonight.