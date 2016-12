Kelliher-Northome freshman Kaleigha Donnell (3) flies past Fosston senior Emily Curfman (12) in the first half of the game Friday in the Homark Homes Hardwood Showcase at the Sanford Center. Results for the game were not available at press time. In other tournament action, Sebeka topped Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 64-60 Friday at the Sanford Center to kick off the day's action. (Jillian Gandsey/Bemidji Pioneer)