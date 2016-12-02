BOYS BASKETBALL: Second-half effort comes up short

The Jacks (0-1) outscored the Greyhounds (1-0) in the second half 28-24 but were undone by defensive miscues that saw them trail 37-20 at halftime.

"There were a lot of things that were frustrating for us in the first half, particularly our defensive communication and I was really proud of how we fixed it in the second half," BHS head coach Travis Peterson said. "We really outplayed them in the second half."

Though Bemidji bounced back on the defensive end in the final 18 minutes, Peterson said the offense has some work to do.

"We inched back but we really sputtered on the offensive end," he said. "We did not shoot well from the perimeter, we didn't shoot well from the free throw line and we didn't finish inside. We didn't finish some layups. We need to clean up some of those, we need to convert. We turned them over a few times in our pressure defense and then we turned it right back to them... Those things we can fix but I'm really proud of the effort."

The Hounds capitalized from long distance in the first half by burying five shots from beyond the three-point arc.

East worked its way out to an 11-2 lead, a run that was capped by threes from Jalen Vatthauer, spawning a Bemidji timeout with 12:19 left.

Ryan Bieberdorf nailed a three out of the timeout that was followed by a trey from Linaes Whiting on the next possession that made it 13-8 East.

But the Hounds went on a 16-3 run that ended with back-to-back threes from Vatthauer that pushed their lead to 18 at 29-11.

East eventually worked the lead to 37-15 before the Jacks ended the half by scoring five straight to enter halftime down 37-20.

Early in the second half, the Hounds led 43-24 until Whiting drilled a three and converted an and-one play on consecutive possessions.

Soon after, Caden Rolfes drained a corner three and was fouled in the process. The senior completed the four-point play to make it a 10-point game at 47-37. Caleb Carlson then arched around an East defender and laid it in while falling to the floor as the deficit dwindled to 47-39 with 4:30 to play, the closest it had been since early in the game.

However, Bemidji shooters soon went cold and the Hounds ended the game on a 14-9 run after the Jacks began fouling late.

Nate Snell led Bemidji with 14 points while Whiting added 12 and Rolfes eight.

Jack Thompson topped all scorers with 20 points while his Greyhound teammates Jalen Vatthauer and Cody Carlson followed with 19 and 15, respectively.

The Jacks will have plenty of time to prepare for their next game as they will not return to action until next Saturday, Dec. 10 when they will meet St. Cloud Apollo at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Duluth East 61, Bemidji 48

DE 37 24 — 61

BHS 20 28 — 48

Bemidji: Snell 14, Whiting 12, Rolfes 8, Carlson 6, J. Peterson 3, Bieberdorf 3, Beberg 2

Duluth East: Thompson 20, Vatthauer 19, Carlson 15, Seymour 3, Rock 2, Goulet 2