FOOTBALL: Beavers hope for one last victory

"It's just like starting over, like game one of the season. Just like we we were prepping for Upper Iowa," BSU interim head coach Brent Bolte said. "You have an idea of what (Washburn) did through the year, but you're not 100 percent sure what they're going to change or who's going to be healthy for them. You just kind of put in your base game play, get the boys ready and shake the rust off."

The Beavers, who finished the regular season 8-3, are making just their second-ever postseason appearance—and their second in the Mineral Water Bowl. The Beavers lost to Pittsburg State 35-27 in 2006.

"When you're playing in December, that's kind of what we always talk about," Bolte said. "We certainly wish it was the playoffs, and I'm sure Washburn does too, but our kids have had a real good prep for the bowl. They understand how important it is. We dangled the carrot out there of tying the most wins in our school history by getting to nine."

Washburn, a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, finished 7-4 and is making its first postseason appearance since 2011 and its first bowl game trip since 2010. The Ichabods finished in a three-way tie for fourth, behind Northwest Missouri State, Emporia State and Central Missouri in the MIAA standings. All three made the playoffs and the Ichabods fell to each of them.

The Ichabods defense, led by All-MIAA linebacker Cody Heiman, was much better stopping the run (115.9 yards allowed per game, second in the league) than the pass (270.3 ypg). Overall their defense was right where one might expect a team that finished in a three-way tie for fourth would finish (fifth).

"They're going to throw a lot of different fronts and defenses at us," BSU senior offensive lineman Matt Valentine said. "They have pretty skilled players across the board. It should be a pretty fun game, playing a team we've never played before."

Offensively Washburn's numbers aren't as impressive but they've been at their best when quarterback Derek McGinnis plays well. He completed 47 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions

"I think they go as their quarterback goes," Bolte said. "I think he's had kind of an up-and-down season and when he's on and throwing the ball around well, they have skill kids to catch it."

One of those skill kids is wide receiver Carey Woods, a Bemidji native who transferred to Washburn from North Dakota State. Woods, a former Bemidji Lumberjack football and basketball star, has caught nine passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Aside from him, Bryce Chavis leads WU with 628 yards receiving and four touchdowns while Mickeel Stewart is their leading rusher, with 604 yards and eight touchdowns on 160 carries.

"They like to run the ball. If they can hit the play-action off of it, that's really what they want to do offensively," Bolte said. "The big thing is to try and control the run game and get them into passing situations."

A win today would tie BSU's program record for most in a season at nine. The last time the Beavers did that was 2006—the same year as the previous Mineral Water Bowl berth. The Beavers also reached the plateau in 2000.

"When I showed up we were 7-4," Valentine said of the chance to tie BSU's wins record. "Then we had two tough years going 3-8. Last year we were 7-4 again. Now we want to cap off a 8-3, hopefully 9-3 season this year. It would be pretty incredible if we could change it around like that."