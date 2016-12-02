Brittni Mowat recorded 19 saves on the way to her second shutout of the season and 17th of her career. Friday's shutout also marked the third on the year for the Beavers (6-10-1, 4-10-1 WCHA).

BSU outshot the Mavericks (3-12-2, 1-11-1 WCHA) 11-7 in the first period but neither team was able to find the back of the net.

Bemidji State struck early in the second with Emma Terres' goal at 1:58 of the frame. The unassisted goal was the fourth of the season for the junior and gave the Beavers their first lead in almost 11 periods of play.

The lead remained 1-0 going into the third period until Lauren Miller bagged her fourth goal of the year to give BSU a 2-0 lead with 7:05 remaining. Alexis Joyce and Madison Hutchinson picked up assists on the goal.

The Beavers will go for their first WCHA series sweep of the season this afternoon when they meet Minnesota State again at 2:07 p.m. at the Verizon Wireless Center.

Bemidji State 2, Minnesota State 0

BSU 0 1 1 — 2

MSU 0 0 0 — 0

First period—no scoring

Second period—1, BSU, Terres (unassisted), 1:58.

Third period—2, BSU, Miller (Joyce, Hutchinson) 12:55.

Saves—BSU: Mowat 19; MSU: Quade 32.