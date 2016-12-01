PREP BASKETBALL: Red Lake girls rout Blackduck 91-19

Red Lake head coach Randy Holthusen praised the efforts of junior guard Alexis Desjarlait, senior guard Grace White and freshman guard Gerika Kingbird.

“We shared the ball pretty good and helped each other on defense,” Holthusen said after the game.

Holthusen also said that defense is an area of improvement for his team as the season continues.

“The defense will probably take us further than the offense in the playoffs,” he continued.

The Warriors finished 22-4 last year, while the Drakes finished 1-26.

The Drakes took on Nevis earlier this week on Tuesday and claimed a 46-44 overtime win.

Blackduck (1-1) will host Clearbrook-Gonvick on Monday while Red Lake (1-0) will take on Fosston on Saturday at the Sanford Center.