Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    PREP BASKETBALL: Red Lake girls rout Blackduck 91-19

    By Audrey Zimmerman on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:17 p.m.

    BLACKDUCK -- The Red Lake girls basketball team won a humdinger of a game over Blackduck Thursday night, as the Warriors won their opener with the Drakes 91-19.

    Red Lake head coach Randy Holthusen praised the efforts of junior guard Alexis Desjarlait, senior guard Grace White and freshman guard Gerika Kingbird.

    “We shared the ball pretty good and helped each other on defense,” Holthusen said after the game.

    Holthusen also said that defense is an area of improvement for his team as the season continues.

    “The defense will probably take us further than the offense in the playoffs,” he continued.

    The Warriors finished 22-4 last year, while the Drakes finished 1-26.

    The Drakes took on Nevis earlier this week on Tuesday and claimed a 46-44 overtime win.

    Blackduck (1-1) will host Clearbrook-Gonvick on Monday while Red Lake (1-0) will take on Fosston on Saturday at the Sanford Center.

    Explore related topics:sportsRed LakeBlackduckprep sportsbasketballgirls basketball
    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
    Advertisement
    randomness