Prep basketball invades Sanford Center this weekend

The event kicks off Friday at the Sanford Center with a 4 p.m. game between Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Sebeka and ends Saturday night with games between the Red Lake and Fosston boys and girls teams. Last year's event featured just six games.

Other area teams include Kelliher-Northome, Win-E-Mac, Red Lake County Central, Waubun, Menahga and New York Mills.

The featured matchups will likely be Saturday night.

The Red Lake and Fosston girls teams will tip off at 6 p.m. while the Warriors and Greyhounds boys teams are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m.

Both games will be playoff rematches from the Sub-Section 8A East finals last season. The Fosston girls team beat Red Lake last season while the Warrior boys team returned the favor en route to their third-straight state tournament appearance.

Schedule

Friday, Dec. 2

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. Sebeka (boys), 4 p.m.

Fosston vs. Kelliher-Northome (girls), 6 p.m. (performance by Bagley Dance Team)

Red Lake County Central vs. Climax-Fisher (girls), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Red Lake Falls vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (girls), 10 a.m.

Win-E-Mac vs. New York Mills (girls), noon

Waubun vs. Menahga (girls), 2 p.m.

Waubun vs. Menahga (boys), 4 p.m.

Fosston vs. Red Lake (girls), 6 p.m.

Fosston vs. Red Lake (boys), 8 p.m.