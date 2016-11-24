GYMNASTICS: Bemidji Aerials compete in Roseville

Level 3 competitors included Kennedy Olson, who led her team with a 32.175 all around finish. Kasey Stenseth finished with a 31.45, Cameron Roff with a 30.95 and Isabella Reierson with a 28.75.

Leading the level 4s was Emma Mutnansky with an all around finish of 33.1, while Taylor Hanks finished with a 31.45, Addi Lundberg with a 30.575 and Aurora Frank with a 30.575.

Aubrey DeWitt and Kali Allen competed in level 5. DeWitt received a 31.6 AA score and Allen finished with a 30.5.

Next for the Aerials is the Minnesota State Compulsory meet being held in St. Paul on Dec. 10.