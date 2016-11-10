Bagley's Thoma signs with Minnesota Crookston

Thoma, who is a catcher, is a three-sport standout for the Flyers (football and hockey in addition to baseball). He has been recognized as a BHS Student-Athlete of the Week in every sport season that he has participated in. This award recognizes students who exhibit leadership, sportsmanship and strong skill performance.

Thoma is a member of the BHS National Honor Society, carries a 4.0 GPA and has received the Hobey Baker Character Award in 2016. He plans to major in Business Management at UM-Crookston.