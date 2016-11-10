Search
    Bagley's Thoma signs with Minnesota Crookston

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Nov 10, 2016 at 10:30 p.m.
    Pictured in the photo are, front row, from left: mother Maria Thoma, Ben Thoma and dad Greg Thoma. Behind them are his grandparents, Jan and Francis Feil. (Submitted Photo)

    On Wednesday, Bagley High School senior Ben Thoma accepted an athletic scholarship and signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

    Thoma, who is a catcher, is a three-sport standout for the Flyers (football and hockey in addition to baseball). He has been recognized as a BHS Student-Athlete of the Week in every sport season that he has participated in. This award recognizes students who exhibit leadership, sportsmanship and strong skill performance.

    Thoma is a member of the BHS National Honor Society, carries a 4.0 GPA and has received the Hobey Baker Character Award in 2016. He plans to major in Business Management at UM-Crookston.

