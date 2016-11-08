Winter lacrosse set to begin
BEMIDJI -- Winter Wednesday Lacrosse begins today at Bemidji High School.
Games of 3-on-3 lacrosse will played at the BHS main and auxiliary gymnasiums with no goalie and a cone as the goal. Players will be in full gear.
The sessions will run from 6:15 to 8 p.m. and are open to boys and girls in elementary, middle and high school. If you need loaner gear, contact Dan Ninham by the day before each session at 5 p.m. at 218-368-6430 or coach.danninham@gmail.com.
The sessions will continue next Wednesday at the same time and location.