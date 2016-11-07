Hardwood Showcase returns for second year
BEMIDJI -- The Homark Homes Hardwood Showcase will return to the Sanford Center for the second-straight year.
The second annual event will feature nine boys and girls high school basketball games involving area teams on Dec. 2 and 3. Game will start at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids and students. Kids under four years old get in for free.
Schedule
Friday, Dec. 2
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. Sebeka (boys), 4 p.m.
Fosston vs. Kelliher-Northome (girls), 6 p.m. (performance by Bagley Dance Team)
Red Lake County Central vs. Climax-Fisher (girls), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Red Lake Falls vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (girls), 10 a.m.
Win-E-Mac vs. New York Mills (girls), noon
Waubun vs. Menahga (girls), 2 p.m.
Waubun vs. Menahga (boys), 4 p.m.
Fosston vs. Red Lake (girls), 6 p.m.
Fosston vs. Red Lake (boys), 8 p.m.