WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers held scoreless by No. 1 Wisconsin

The main culprit of BSU's struggles against Wisconsin is Ann-Renee Desbiens, who has played every minute of those games between the pipes for Wisconsin. The one goal the Beavers scored on her in that span came in a 7-1 Badgers win last January.

Desbiens, a senior, had 22 saves Saturday for her fifth shutout of the year and the 43rd of her career.

The No. 1 Badgers (10-0-1-0, 8-0-1-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) opened the scoring during a delayed penalty, as they played keep away while waiting for their extra attacker. Finally a shot from point was deflected in off the stick of Mikaela Gardner.

The Beavers (4-6-1-0, 2-6-1-0 WCHA) couldn't get anything going in the second, and goalie Brittni Mowat gave up two goals to Badgers forward Presley Norby. The first came at the 3:10 mark on a nice passing play involving Norby, Gardner and Sarah Nurse. Three and a half minutes later, Presley escaped on a breakaway and sniped the top right corner past Mowat's glove.

The Badgers outshot BSU 16-7 in the period.

In the third, Wisconsin put some extra frosting on the cake when the fifth and final goal came off the stick of Alexis Mauermann.

Bemidji State hopes to get a few past Desbiens and scratch out a split when the teams meet again at 1:07 p.m. today at Labahn Arena.

Wisconsin 5, Bemidji State 0

WIS 1 2 2 -- 5

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

First Period—1, Wis, Gardner (McKibbon, Rolfes), 8:41. Penalties—BSU, Hutchinson (Tripping), 8:41; Wis, Clark (Checking), 11:51.

Second Period—2, Wis, Norby (Nurse, Gardner), 3:10; 3, Wis, Norby (Rolfes), 6:52. Penalties—Wis, Gardner (Checking), 3:23; Wis, Ryan (Elbowing), 10:23.

Third Period—4, Wis, Clark (Johnson, Wellhausen), 12:49; 5, Wis, Mauerman (Roque, Shaver), 13:57. Penalties—BSU, Hutchinson (Tripping), 6:19.