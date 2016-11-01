Bemidji bowlers take third in conference tourney

The Bemidji varsity bowling team was seeded third and faced No. 6 Perham to open the conference tournament. Bracket winners were determined by the best out of five games.

Bemidji won its first tournament bracket match 3-1 over Perham. David Forte had the high fill percentage.

The next bracket match found Bemidji facing No. 2 Detroit Lakes, but Bemidji dropped the match 3-0. Alexia Theis bowled a clean match with a fill percentage of 100 percent.

Bemidji won its final bracket match against Wadena 3-0 to capture third place in the conference tournament. Forte led the team with a high fill percentage of 86 percent.

Forte was named the top bowler in the conference for the season and received the Most Outstanding Bowler award for the West Central North Conference at a short awards ceremony. Forte completed the regular season with 109 strikes, 80 spares and 46 opens for a total season fill percentage of 80.42 percent. He will participate in the All Conference Tournament on Nov. 26 at Mermaid Lanes in Mounds View. Forte was also selected as the All Honors Team bowler for the Bemidji varsity team based on his dedication and sportsmanship this season.

Bemidji JV places sixth

The Bemidji junior varsity bowling team finished sixth in its conference tournament. Bracket winners were also determined by the best out of five games for the JV tournament.

Seeded fifth, Bemidji opened against No. 4 New York Mills who won the match 3-0. Jesse Phillips led the team with high fill percentage.

The junior varsity team then bowled for fifth place against Wadena and Perham with the winner determined by total pins achieved in three games. Bemidji lost the fifth place bracket match to Wadena by one pin, thus placing sixth.