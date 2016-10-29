The No. 3 Bears (6-4) avenged a 25-6 regular season loss to the No. 2 Bearcats (7-3) with Saturday’s win.

Clearbrook-Gonvick will meet No. 1 Stephen-Argyle Central, who beat Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54-28 on Saturday, in the section title game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.