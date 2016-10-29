The No. 3 Flyers (7-3) trailed only 27-21 at halftime but late scores paced the No. 2 Nuggets (7-3) to the victory.

Hawley’s Donnie Loegering dashed 78 yards for the first touchdown of the game less than four minutes in.

Ben Thoma’s four-yard rushing touchdown cut it to 7-6 after a failed two-point conversion but Loegering soon struck again with a 22-yard touchdown run that made it 14-6 early in the second.

Quarterback Ty Rolfson ran the ball in for a one-yard touchdown and followed with a successful two-point conversion that tied the game at 14-14 with 7:09 left in the half.

Loegering ran 66 yards for another score but Bagley answered again after Weston O’Beirne connected with Lavan Culkins for a 65-yard touchdown that tied it at 21-21 with 4:21 left before halftime.

Harrison Nord found Will Bauer for a nine-yard touchdown pass with 53 seconds left to give the Nuggets a 27-21 halftime lead.

Loegering again found the endzone with a two-yard score that made it 35-21 but Jake Ubert quickly made it a one-possession game once more with his 11-yard rushing touchdown that made it 35-27 with 2:23 left in the third.

However, Loegering found the endzone twice more and Hawley kept the Flyers off the board to clinch the 49-27 win.

O’Beirne passed for 65 yards and a touchdown while Thoma led Bagley on the ground with 77 yards and a touchdown. Culkins caught two passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Loegering rushed for 292 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Nuggets.

Hawley 49, Bagley 27

BAG 6 15 6 0 -- 27

HAW 7 20 15 7 -- 49