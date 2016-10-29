COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Beavers blow past Huskies 48-7

Quarterback Jordan Hein accounted for five touchdowns, going 17-for-25 through the air with 381 yards yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for a score.

The junior moved into second place on the BSU all-time passing touchdowns list with his 47-yard touchdown pass to Blake Holder in the fourth quarter.

Hein now has 52 career touchdown passes and sits five back of Derek Edholm for the all-time lead, with whom he is also tied for second on the all-time total touchdowns responsible for list with 69.

The Beavers (7-2, 4-1 NSIC North) relied heavily on the pass for the second-straight week with 441 of their 545 yards coming through the air.

Holder caught five passes for a team-high 149 yards and a touchdown. Juwaan Richard caught two passes, each of them touchdowns, as he recorded 76 receiving yards. Freshman Blair Van Ess caught his first career touchdown when he and quarterback Nick Mehlum connected in the fourth quarter.

Running back Gena Adams rushed for 41 yards on nine carries and also caught a touchdown on his lone reception. Tahi Nomane ran for 18 yards on seven carries and a touchdown.

The Huskies (4-5, 3-2 NSIC North) actually got on the board first with a 14-play, 76-yard drive that culminated with an eight-yard rushing score by Jaden Huff, who led SCSU with 92 yards on the ground.

BSU needed less than two minutes to respond with a 41-yard Hein pass to Richard that tied it at 7-7 with 2:51 to go in the first.

Early in the second quarter, the Beavers sustained a long, 10-play, 79-yard drive that was topped off by Nomane's one-yard rushing touchdown as BSU took a 14-7 lead with 11:22 left in the half.

Bemidji State continued its scoring streak with Adams' 25-yard touchdown reception that made it 21-7. With 58 seconds left before halftime, the Beavers utilized their second straight scoring drive under a minute in length with Hein's 35-yard score to Richard as BSU took a 28-7 lead into halftime.

Hein, who has been battling blood clots in his knees, began to show some more of his agility on the ground when the quarterback scrambled for an eight-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The junior quarterback then connected with Holder for a 47-yard touchdown with 13:12 left in the game before giving way to sophomore backup Mehlum.

Mehlum found an open Van Ess for a 13-yard touchdown with 2:50 to go to finalize the score at 48-7.

The Beavers will return home to Chet Anderson Stadium for their final two regular season games. BSU will host Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday in a 1 p.m. NSIC North showdown. They close with a game against Minnesota Crookston on Nov. 12.

Bemidji State 48, St. Cloud State 7

BSU 7 21 7 13—48

SCSU 7 0 0 0—7

First Quarter

SCSU-Huff 8-yd TD run (Witte extra point), 4:36.

BSU-Richard 41-yd TD pass from Hein (Hoffer extra point), 2:51.

Second Quarter

BSU-Nomane 1-yd TD run (Hoffer extra point), 11:22.

BSU-Adams 25-yd TD pass from Hein (Hoffer extra point), 6:33.

BSU-Richard 35-yd TD pass from Hein (Hoffer extra point), 0:58.

Third Quarter

BSU-Hein 8-yd TD run (Hoffer extra point), 8:23.

Fourth Quarter

BSU-Holder 47-yd TD pass from Hein (Hoffer missed extra point), 13:12.

BSU-Van Ess 13-yd TD pass from Mehlum (Hoffer extra point), 2:50.