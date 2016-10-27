AREA VOLLEYBALL: Blackduck, K-N, CL-B lose in 8A playoffs

"It's tough when you're going into the playoffs and you get a little bit intimidated," Blackduck head coach Cherry Brands said after the game. "They're still a young team and they just have to believe in themselves."

The Drakes (9-14) lost the marathon first set 30-28 but couldn't keep it up against the Mustangs (7-18).

Red Lake County Central will take on top-seeded Win-E-Mac at 6 p.m. Monday at Bemidji State.

Win-E-Mac (19-10) beat No. 8 Mahnomen 25-11, 25-10, 25-6.

In the other quarterfinal matchups, No. 3 Fosston beat No.6 Kelliher/Northome 25-17, 25-11, 25-2 and No. 2 Lake of the Woods topped No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena 19-25, 25-11, 25-7, 25-13.

Fosston (15-8) will take on Lake of the Woods (16-11) at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the sub-section semifinals.

The sub-section finals will be held Nov. 1 at Bagley High School with the section finals set for Nov. 4 at Minnesota Crookston.

Laporte, who plays in Section 5A, lost to Pillager in their first-round matchup. The Wildcats and Huskies went to five games but Pillager won 17-25, 17-25, 30-28, 26-24, 15-12.

The Wildcats finish their season with a record of 16-9.

Bagley, which competed in the Section 8AA tournament, also saw its season come to and end on Thursday.

The Flyers, the No. 8 seed in Sub-Section 8AA East, lost to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 25-6 25-10 25-10 on the road Thursday.

Bagley finished the season with a 3-17 record.