The No. 3-seeded Flyers (7-2) will move on to the semifinals where they will face No. 2 Hawley on Saturday.

Tyler Rolfson completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Weston O’Beirne five minutes into the game to give Bagley an 8-0 lead.

Less than four minutes later, Ben Thoma ran from four yards out for the score and a 16-0 lead.

Rolfson kept it himself and scored a two-yard rushing touchdown with 16 seconds left in the first for a 24-0 lead.

The No. 6 Pirates got on the board in the second quarter but Tanner Agnes’s 10-yard rushing score made it 31-6.

Thoma added a receiving touchdown to his performance as Rolfson connected with him on a 46-yard score late in the half.

Rolfson tallied his second rushing touchdown of the night on a one-yard run that brought the game to its final score of 45-6 early in the third quarter.

O’Beirne led the Flyers with 125 yards on the ground on 10 carries. Thoma had a team-high 46 receiving yards thanks to his touchdown catch while Rolfson threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Bagley 45, Crookston 6

CRK 0 6 0 0 -- 6

BAG 24 13 8 0 -- 45

Cass Lake-Bena falls to Waubun

WAUBUN -- The Cass Lake-Bena football team fell behind early and lost to Waubun 34-8 in a Section 6 Nine-Man quarterfinal playoff game Tuesday night in Waubun.

The top-seeded Bombers (8-0) scored four touchdowns on their first four plays from scrimmage, each on the ground, as they took a 27-0 lead after the first quarter.

The No. 8 Panthers (0-8) got on the board with a two-yard rushing touchdown by David Foster in the third quarter before falling 34-8.

Waubun 34, Cass Lake-Bena 8

CLB 0 0 8 0 -- 8

WAU 27 7 0 0 -- 34