Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

UPDATED: Jury finds Rossbach guilty

    PREP FOOTBALL: Bagley blitzes Crookston, CL-B falls to Waubun

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Oct 25, 2016 at 10:41 p.m.

    BAGLEY -- The Bagley High School football team scored 24 first-quarter points to cruise to a 45-6 win over Crookston in a Section 8AA playoff game Tuesday night in Bagley.

    The No. 3-seeded Flyers (7-2) will move on to the semifinals where they will face No. 2 Hawley on Saturday.

    Tyler Rolfson completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Weston O’Beirne five minutes into the game to give Bagley an 8-0 lead.

    Less than four minutes later, Ben Thoma ran from four yards out for the score and a 16-0 lead.

    Rolfson kept it himself and scored a two-yard rushing touchdown with 16 seconds left in the first for a 24-0 lead.

    The No. 6 Pirates got on the board in the second quarter but Tanner Agnes’s 10-yard rushing score made it 31-6.

    Thoma added a receiving touchdown to his performance as Rolfson connected with him on a 46-yard score late in the half.

    Rolfson tallied his second rushing touchdown of the night on a one-yard run that brought the game to its final score of 45-6 early in the third quarter.

    O’Beirne led the Flyers with 125 yards on the ground on 10 carries. Thoma had a team-high 46 receiving yards thanks to his touchdown catch while Rolfson threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

    Bagley 45, Crookston 6

    CRK    0    6    0   0  --  6

    BAG   24  13   8   0  --  45 

    Cass Lake-Bena falls to Waubun

    WAUBUN -- The Cass Lake-Bena football team fell behind early and lost to Waubun 34-8 in a Section 6 Nine-Man quarterfinal playoff game Tuesday night in Waubun.

    The top-seeded Bombers (8-0) scored four touchdowns on their first four plays from scrimmage, each on the ground, as they took a 27-0 lead after the first quarter.

    The No. 8 Panthers (0-8) got on the board with a two-yard rushing touchdown by David Foster in the third quarter before falling 34-8.

    Waubun 34, Cass Lake-Bena 8

    CLB   0   0   8   0  --  8

    WAU  27  7   0   0  --  34

    Explore related topics:sportsprep sportsFootballbagleyCass Lake-Bena
    Advertisement