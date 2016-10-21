Bemidji bowlers finish regular season in Wadena

Bemidji won its second match of the day 5-0 against Perham. Forte had the high fill percentage for the match with 86 percent followed by 60 percent attained by Lexi Theis, Lindsey Theis and Elliott Beevor.

The final match of the regular season was against the top seeded team, Fergus Falls. The Bemidji team achieved its highest game this season of 226 and series total of 987 but dropped the match 4-1. Forte led the team in the final match with a fill percentage of 93 percent followed by Lexi Theis and Lindsey Theis with 70 percent.

The varsity team finished in thirdplace for the fall co-ed high school bowling regular season.

The junior varsity team opened its final meet with a 5-0 loss to Detroit Lakes. Chantz Miller had the high fill percentage for the match.

The junior varsity dropped its second match of the day 4-1 to Fergus Falls Maroon with Miller leading the team with a fill percentage of 73 percent.

The Bemidji junior varsity team won 3-2 in its final match against Perham. Chandler Seitz had the high fill percentage for the match at 70 percent. The junior varsity team finished the regular season in fifth place.

The varsity and junior varsity teams will compete in the conference tournament in Fergus Falls on Oct. 30 beginning at 11 a.m. to determine which teams will advance to the state high school bowling tournament.