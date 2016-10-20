AUTO RACING: Leeper named Rookie of the Year

But that’s just part of the story. While in the third grade in the spring of 2010, in Kade’s own words, “I had little interest in school or good grades.” Over the Memorial Day weekend that year, his dad, Buck Leeper, took his son to the races at Bemidji Speedway.

“I was hooked,” Leeper expressed, and told his dad, “I’m going to be a racer when I’m older.”

With that said, his dad made a promise. If he immediately “buckled down” and acquired good grades, all A’s and B’s, starting that very moment, he would purchase a race car when he was old enough to race. That age level was set at 14 for Kade as long as his grades were “up to par.”

In March 2015, “My dream came true and dad presented me with a race car, a Wissota Pure Stock,” said Leeper. “I’m proud to say the agreement with my dad has not only turned school into an interesting challenge that I now enjoy, but has further fueled my desire to learn about mechanics and engineering.”

Leeper is currently a sophomore at Bemidji High School and enjoys a high 3.8 grade point average and is determined to go to college for a career in either engineering or the medical field.

This past summer, Leeper raced at both Bemidji and Grand Rapids speedways, finishing sixth overall at the Grand Rapids Speedway and fifth overall at Bemidji Speedway.

Leeper is also a member of the BHS football and basketball teams, works part time at McDonald’s and helps in the auto shop at BHS.

Bemidji Speedway will host its annual end of the year awards banquet Dec. 3 at the Bemidji Eagles Club. Kade Leeper may have more awards coming his way.