Area lacrosse events coming soon

Pot lucks will held on Oct. 26 and 27 with special guests Tawnie Johnson, a bronze medalist for Canada at the 2011 FIL World Lacrosse Championships, and Quinn Powless, a former All-American for two-time national champion Onondaga Community College and bronze medalist for the Iroquois Nationals at the 2013 World U19 Championships.

The sessions are free and open to new or veteran boys and girls players. Contact Dan Ninham if you need gear by noon the day before each session date at 218-368-6430 or coach.danninham@gmail.com.

Indoor lacrosse to begin

BEMIDJI -- As the weather gets colder, area lacrosse action will move indoors. Indoor lacrosse sessions will held each Wednesday from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 2 until March 29 at the Bemidji High School Gymnasiums.

Four courts will be used for 4 vs. 4 games with a goalie, in full gear. Participants may bring a four-person team or come as an individual and be put on a team.

Sessions are free and open to new or veteran boys and girls players ages 6 to 17. Contact Dan Ninham if you need gear by noon the day before each session date at 218.368.6430 or coach.danninham@gmail.com.