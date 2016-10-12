Bemidji trap shooters in first place

BEMIDJI -- Junior Zach Suther led the Lumberjack trap team to the top of its conference with a perfect score (shooting 50 out of 50) in week 2.

The Lumberjack shooters are now in first place in their conference with 6,566.5 points. The Jacks lead Elk River by 398 points with Thief River Falls behind by another 154.5 points in third place. Head coach Dave Smith stated that this progress was a team effort by all.

Providing additional great performances for the Lumberjacks in week 2 were Matt Norgaard, who earned 25 straight honors during the night’s competition, and Seth Perkins breaking 48 targets each, Alex Hasbargen and Nick Peterson breaking 47 targets each, James Gaasvig with 46 and Wyatt Vold and Austan Gesell with 45 each.

There are 2,789 high school shooters participating in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League this fall and Bemidji High School currently has five shooters in the top 100 -- Zach Suther, Hasbargen, Norgaard, Peterson and Perkins.

Looking at Conference 13, which is composed of 244 shooters, BHS has nine shooters in the conference top 25 -- Suther, Hasbargen, Norgaard, Peterson, Perkins, Austan Gesell, Darren Roth, Matt Feil and Kade Black. All six female Lumberjack shooters remain among the top 25 female shooters in the conference – Kiah Martinson, Kelsey Vold, Jaris Johnson, Kaija Vold, AnnMarie Underwood and Shelby Ewert.

The Lumberjack shooters are looking forward to three more weeks of competition this fall.