Bemidji bowlers compete at NY Mills

NEW YORK MILLS -- The Bemidji bowling team went 1-2 in a high school co-ed meet at New York Mills last Saturday.

Bemidji came out on top in its first match with host New York Mills 3-2. David Forte had the high fill percentage with 75 percent followed by Dylan Hinners.

The second match of the day found Bemidji against presently top-seeded Fergus Falls. Bemidji dropped the match 5-0. Lindsey Theis turned in a clean match with a fill percentage of 100 percent.

The varsity team’s final match of the day was against Detroit Lakes. Bemidji bowled a very close match but lost 3-2. Forte led the team with a fill percentage of 94 percent followed by Theis at 80 percent.

The JV team opened the meet with a bye and bowled their way to win the match 5-0. Elliott Beevor had the high team fill percentage at 64 percent followed by Chantz Miller. The JV team’s final match of the day was against the top team presently in the conference, Fergus Falls Black. The JV bowlers dropped the match 4-1. Beevor led the team with a fill percentage of 83 percent.

The final meet of the regular season is at 1 p.m. Saturday in Wadena.