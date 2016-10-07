Bemidji bowlers compete in Detroit Lakes

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji bowling team competed in the fourth meet of the co-ed high school bowling season at at Voyageur Lanes in Detroit Lakes last Sunday.

Presently in third place in the conference, the varsity team opened the meet against New York Mills. It was a thrilling match, with the match winner being determined in the last game by seven pins. Bemidji dropped the match to New York Mills 2-3.

Lexi Theis led the team with a fill percentage of 80 percent, followed by David Forte at 77 percent.

The second match found Bemidji against Perham. Bemidji won the match 4-1 with David Forte leading the way with a fill percentage of 86 followed by Lexi Theis.

The varsity team’s last match was against Wadena, with Bemidji losing the match 2-3. Lindsey Theis had the highest fill percentage at 90.

The junior varsity team opened the meet against Perham winning the match by default 5-0.

The second match of the day found Bemidji versus New York Mills, and Bemidji dropped a close match 2-3.

The junior varsity’s final match of the day was against Wadena. Bemidji won the match 4-1 with Braden Olson having the high fill percentage at 50.

The next meet will be hosted by New York Mills on Saturday, with junior varsity beginning at 11 a.m. and varsity at 1 p.m.