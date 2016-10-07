GIRLS TENNIS: Bemidji season ends with second-round loss

FARGO, N.D.—The No. 4 Bemidji High School girls tennis team swept No. 5 Fergus Falls 7-4 before losing to No. 1 Brainerd 4-3 in the 8AA North Subsection Tournament on Friday at Courts Plus Community Fitness in Fargo.

The Jacks season ends with a record of 18-3.

Bemidji breezed through its noon match, defeating the Otters 7-0. None of the seven matchups reached a third set.

In the quarterfinals, top-seeded Brainerd won all three doubles matches, helping them to the 4-3 win.

In singles, junior Abbie Kelm, junior Laura Palmer and senior Shelby Eichstadt each won their matches. Kelm heads into today's singles North individual tournament without a loss.

In doubles, sophomore Taylor Offerdahl and senior Olivia Jones narrowly lost their first set in their No. 1 matchup 7-6 (7-4), before losing the second set 6-4 to drop the match.

Opening rounds of the North individual tournament start at 9 a.m. today.

Bemidji 7, Fergus Falls 0

Singles

Abbie Kelm (B) def. Katie Mach 6-1, 6-0

Laura Palmer (B) def. Taylor Pikala 6-1, 6-1

Sam Edlund (B) def. Nicole Scott 6-1, 6-0

Schelby Eichstadt (B) def. Rebecca Hoffman 6-1 7-6 (7-2)

Doubles

Taylor Offerdahl/Olivia Jones (B) def. Amanda Nelson/Abby McFarlane 7-5, 6-4

Kate Langerak/Hope Puro (B) def. Abby Lemke/Kailyn Richey 6-2, 6-2

Denee Berett/Caitlyn McCullum (B) def. Alice Schindler/Maren Lundberg 6-3, 6-2

Brainerd 4, Bemidji 3

Singles

Abbie Kelm (Bem.) def. Payge Fitterer 6-3, 6-2

Laura Palmer (Bem.) def. Libby Kurtzman 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Kate Kurtzman (Bra.) def. Sam Edlund 6-0, 6-3

Shelby Eichstadt (Bem.) def. Kiera Schweitzberger 5-7, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Kennedy Rusk/Britney Fletcher (Bra.) def. Taylor Offerdahl/Olivia Jones 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

Taya Person/Sydney Stock (Bra.) def. Kate Langerak/Puro 6-2, 6-4

Jaycie Hinrichs/Hannah Bud (Bra.) def. Denee Barett/Caitlin McCullum 6-4, 6-2