BHS trap shooters begin season

And after one week of competition, the team is in third place in its conference with 2993 points, behind Elk River (3253 points) and Thief River Falls (3168 points).

Each week, the Lumberjack shooters compete against shooters from Benilde St. Margaret's, Cambridge-Isanti, Elk River, Mounds View and Thief River Falls. After five weeks of competition, the team accumulating the most points will be crowned conference champion.

The Lumberjack Trap Team has 42 shooters on the roster; each week the top 30 shooters for that week earn points for the team.

The Lumberjacks currently have eight shooters in the conference top 25 including: Alex Hasbargen, who is third in the conference with a 24 average, Brock Beaulieu (fourth with 23.5), Zachery Suther (12th with 22.5), Nick Peterson (18th with 22) and Seth Perkins, Matt Norgaard, Darren Roth and Nic Geiger (all tied for 21st).

All six of the female Lumberjack shooters are in the conference top 25 for female shooters: Kiah Martinson (third place, an average of 21), Jaris Johnson, Shelby Ewert and Kaija Vold (tied for 10th with 19), Kelsey Vold (16th with 17.5) AnnMarie Underwood (19th, with 16.5).

The Lumberjacks shoot each Sunday evening through Oct. 23, starting at 4:30 p.m., at the Bemidji Trap and Skeet Club.