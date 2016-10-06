GYMNASTICS: Aerials compete at home meet

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Gymnastics Club hosted its first meet of the 2016-17 competitive season at the Gym Bin over this past weekend.

The Gym Bin has two competitive programs, Junior Olympic and XCEL teams, both of whom participated.

Leading the Junior Olympics Level 3’s was Kennedy Olson with a 34.2 all-around score, Cameron Roff finished with a 32.35, Kaitlyn Workman with a 32.3, Kasey Stenseth with a 31.85, Sadie Sperle with a 31.8 and Isabella Reierson finished the meet with a 30.6. All girls qualified for the state meet.

Level 4 competitors included Adrianna Underwood leading her team with a 35.3 all-around, Emma Mutnansky finished the meet with a 34.15, Samara Osborn with a 33.45, Regan McCarthy with a 32.8, Aurora Frank with a 32.2, Addi Lundberg with a 30.95, and Taylor Hanks with a 30.9. Joining already state qualifiers Mutnansky and Osborn are Underwood, McCarthy and Frank.

Alivia Thompson lead the level 5’s finishing with a 31.975, Aubrey DeWitt finished with a 31.775, Kali Allen with a 31.4, Chloe Workman with a 29.3 and Nile Fayette with a 27.025

In the Bronze Xcel division Patti Peterson lead with a 35.15 AA score. Amelia Benso finished with a 34.9, Taylor Schulke with a 33.45 and Kyla Frank with a 32.65

Silver competitors included Gwen Galloway leading her team with a 36.55 and also placing first in all-around, Ridley Hadrava with a 35.2, Ridley Karger with a 35.1, Hayden Pirkl with a 34.5 and Tatiana Wright with a 34.0

Sophie Perreault finished strong in the Gold Xcel division placing second in the all-around with a 35.525 and Maki-Lynn Westerman finished the meet with a 31.9

Up next, the Aerials compulsory teams (levels 3-5) will be traveling to Blaine the weekend of Oct. 22.