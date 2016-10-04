SOCCER: TrekNorth wins first game against varsity opponent

WALKER -- In 13 seasons in program history, the TrekNorth varsity soccer team had never defeated another varsity team.

That changed Tuesday, as the SunDogs defeated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 4-1 -- the first-ever varsity victory for the co-ed TrekNorth soccer team.

The SunDogs tied the Wolves 2-2 last week, but came out firing on Tuesday, scoring early on striker James Duerst’s goal, assisted by defender Simon Duerst.

At the 35th minute mark TrekNorth central defender Will Hawkins pushed the ball up through a porous W-H-A midfield and used a final flick to push the ball past the onrushing goalie to score at a very difficult angle. Hawkins’ goal increased the Trek lead to 2-0.

However, W-H-A eventually struck back, winning a corner kick and crashing the box with seven players. Wolves’ midfielder Nathaniel Armstrong won the ball and scored to cut TrekNorth’s lead to 2-1.

In the second half, Hawkins scored another goal to make it 3-1.

Then, Lexi Bergesson connected with James Duerst on a corner kick in the final 20 minutes for the SunDogs’ fourth goal of the game -- and Duerst’s second -- which helped seal the program’s first-victory.

The SunDogs return to action on Thursday when they take on Lake Region Academy at 4 p.m. at the TrekNorth soccer field.