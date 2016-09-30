Aerials compete in St. Paul

ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji Aerials compulsory gymnastics teams traveled to St.Paul last weekend for the Piper Preview invitational, hosted by Spirit Gymnastics. Compulsory levels include three through five, with level three being the first competitive level the Gym Bin of Bemidji offers.

Leading the level threes was Kennedy Olson with an all around (AA) score of 33.675. All-around scores are subtracted from 40.00.

Kaitlyn Workman finished the meet with an AA score of 31.975, and Kasey Stenseth with an AA of 31.825. All three girls have achieved the qualifying score (30.00) for the state gymnastics meet in December.

Emma Mutnansky lead the Level four team with an AA score of 32.425, Samara Osborn finished with a 32.3, Addi Lundberg with an AA score of 30.325, Taylor Hanks with a 29.875 and Aurora Frank with a 29.45 AA. Mutnansky and Osborn have qualified themselves for the state competition in December. Level four/five state qualifying score is 32.00

Level five competitors included Kali Allen finishing with an AA of 28.675, and Chloe Workman with a 26.1

Next up for the Aerials is a home meet today against Grand Rapids and Detroit Lakes.