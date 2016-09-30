AREA FOOTBALL: Bagley beats Blackduck 49-0

BAGLEY -- The Bagley High School football team ran away with a 49-0 shutout victory over Blackduck on Friday night.

Ty Rolfson was dominant yet again as he accounted for five of the Flyers’ seven touchdowns. The senior threw for 91 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Bagley (3-2) ended the first quarter up 16-0 after a three yard touchdown pass to Ben Thoma and a 35 yard touchdown run by Rolfson.

It took until the final five minutes of the first half for the Flyers to find the endzone again, though they easily made up for the lost time.

After Rolfson’s 35 yard touchdown pass to Lavan Culkins made it 23-0 with 4:22 to go, the quarterback took off 59 yards for another that brought it to 29-0 just 1 minute, 22 seconds later. With 39 seconds remaining before halftime, Rolfson found Lamarco Pemberton for a seven yard touchdown pass that put Bagley up 36-0 at the break.

The Flyers added a couple more scores in the second half to increase their lead to an insurmountable 49-0.

Weston O’Beirne sprinted 40 yards for a touchdown with 1:31 to go in the third before Tannen Agnes ran it in from five yards out to go ahead 49-0.

Bagley’s running game led the way with 506 yards, the bulk of the team’s 597 total offensive yards.

The Drakes (1-4) also relied primarily on their running game as 140 of their 178 total yards came on the ground.

Next up for Bagley is a trip to rival Fosston next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Meanwhile, Blackduck will travel to New York Mills for a 7 p.m. contest.

Bagley 49, Blackduck 0

BLK 0 0 0 0 -- 0

BAG 16 20 13 0 -- 49