TrekNorth soccer ties W-H-A

WALKER -- The TrekNorth soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to three games Tuesday, as the SunDogs tied Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 2-2 in overtime.

The first half was evenly played between with both teams sharing possession of the ball.

Trek broke through first when forward James Duerst forced his way onto a through ball, shrugged off the defender and slotted the ball past the Walker keeper and into the net for a

1-0 lead.

The Sundogs held that lead for the rest of the half.

The Wolves, though, started the second half energized and their aggressive attack had the Sundogs on their heels defensively.

The pressure paid off as W-H-A tied the score in the 45th minute with a strike by Brady Ginos.

W-HA continued to press for another goal and took the lead five minutes later, as Trek's defense was unable to clear the ball out of their own box.

Trek continued to defend their goal while trying to counter attack through the play of Isaac Treuer and Blake Bergesson.

With 15 minutes left in the game Sundog defender Will Hawkins broke out of his center back position and took the ball the length of the field, scoring from close range to tie the score 2-2.

Walker continued to assault the Trek goal but dogged defending by Lexi Bergesson, Abby Blevins

and Simon Duerst kept the score after the overtime period.