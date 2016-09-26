Three of the best battling in turn two for the lead with #4 Tim Jackson out front followed by #7 Rick Jacobson and #45 Bob Broking. Jackson won on Sunday with Jacobson the winner on Saturday.

Wissota Super Stock action three wide with #24 Mike MacAdams on the top, #11 Harley Kroening and #81 Matt Sparby on the inside

The Wissota Super Stock cars of No. 24 Mike MacAdams races No. 11 Harley Kroening around turn two at Bemidji Speedway.

BEMIDJI -- They came from all areas of the Midwest and Canada. They came with their haulers, their fans and, of course, their race cars to race the fall classic in Bemidji, the 37th Annual Paul Bunyan Stampede at the Bemidji Speedway.

Many of the top drivers showed up to try and pick up points for national standings. Track conditions were fantastic, very smooth and very fast. A total of 126 cars filled the pits. Weather conditions were questionable at best both days but the racing continued, getting a complete show in on Saturday and a partial show on Sunday before the rain became steady, forcing cancellation of some features.

Saturday

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

A total of 25 pure stocks rolled on track for the first feature. A good start by Dustin Follet put him out front with Mike Blevins, Kevin Baumgarner, TJ Heinle and Cole Provinzino in the top five. A crash on the back straight sent both Josh Berg and Kory Gunderson to the pits.

Following several crashes and restarts, Blevins took over the lead when Follet slowed in turn two and drove into the infield. Blevins cruised to his first ever Stampede win and shouted from Victory Lane, “I’ve always wanted to win a Stampede race.” Coming in behind Blevins were Baumgarner, Vic Westerlund, Corey Peterson and Dan Evert. The $100 Pure Stock hard charger award (courtesy of Ron Olafson and Chad Smith Trucking) when to Evert.

Mini Stock Feature

Next on track were the mini stocks led by Corey Pourier and John Current. The race was red flagged early when the No. 11 mini of Ross Magnuson made hard contact with the back guard rail, sending him high and spinning in the air. Magnuson was unhurt but out of the race.

The restart went to Pourier with Current, Tim LaVoi, Mike Hart and Conrad Schwinn chasing. Another caution flag waved by flagman Chad Dyrdahl sent Current tailback.

Once racing resumed, it was a battle between Hart and LaVoi for the lead with Hart taking the top spot. LaVoi challenged but could not get around the speedy No. 24 with Hart taking the mini stock feature. LaVoi was second with Schwinn, Pourier, and Current in the top five.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

The Wissota Mod Fours rolled on track led by Dean Larson on the pole and Mike Hart to his right. Larson grabbed the lead with Adam Prieve charging up into second from his third row starting position. Brian Feda, racing his first race ever in the Mod Fours, was third with Conrad Schwinn and Chris Dyrdahl in the top five.

Schwinn was the first to make a move forward, passing Feda for third. Dyrdahl and Josh Seely also got around Feda. Larson and Prieve raced side-by-side for the lead with Larson holding the spot. Schwinn pulled up next to Prieve and took second for a time with the top three racing three across in great racing action.

Seely pressured the leaders and raced into second behind Larson who picked up the clean sweep. Prieve was third with Schwinn and Mike Margl taking top-five honors.

Wissota Super Stocks Feature

Matt Sparby and Al Sadek Jr. led the Wissota Super Stocks on track for their feature with Sadek taking the lead at the green flag. Sparby, Robert Kintner, Ryan Schaufler and Dalton Carlson trailed the fast start.

Schaufler went wide in turn four and both Carlson and Tim Johnson passed him. Johnson continued his assault towards the front, passing Carlson.

The top seven were nose to tail before a spin brought out the caution flag for a restart. Johnson took racing high around the leaders, taking the lead from Sadek. Sparby raced with Sadek for second with Sparby taking the challenge. Johnson picked up the clean sweep with Sparby, Sadek Jr., Dalton Carlson and Tim Carlson in the top five.

The $100 1st place incentive bonus and the Hard Charger Award ($100) went to Johnson, courtesy of RMS Insurance and Realty Experts. A new tire award went to 10th place finisher Brandon Kellen, courtesy of Reds Racing Supplies.

Wissota Midwest Modifieds Feature

A total of 26 Wissota Midwest Modifieds drove on track led by pole sitter Gary Nelson Jr. To his right was Skeeter Estey.

Estey grabbed the lead with Nelson Jr., Dean Eggebraaten, Doyle Erickson and Justin Feltus in the top five. Estey built a comfortable lead before a multi-car crash sent several cars over the top of turn three, bringing out the first caution of the race.

On the restart, Eggebraaten charged up into second while Erickson raced to the top of the high banked turn into third. Bret Schmidt was on the throttle from his fifth row starting position and raced by Nelson for fourth as Feltus dropped back to seventh.

The last lap belonged to Estey, taking the checkered flag with Eggebraaten finishing a strong second. Erickson, Schmidt, and Eric Anderson held the top five spots.

The top five finishers each received incentive bonuses with Estey bringing home an extra $200 and the others $100. Each courtesy of Paul Bunyan Mini Storage, Todavich Electric, Rivard Farms, Slim's Bar and Grill, Lucachick Architecture and Tim “off duty” Eggebraaten.

Outlaw Mini Mod Feature

An even dozen outlaw Mini Mods were led on track by Anthony Kramer with Mike Lawson to his right. Lawson took the lead with Kramer, Jim Deno, Nathan Kilwine and Kelly Steele trailing.

A side-by-side race developed between Kramer and Deno for second with Kramer taking the spot. Steele moved up high and into fourth before a caution slowed the race for a restart. Racing resumed with the top two of Kramer and Lawson battling it out for the win door-to-door.

Lawson claimed the victory celebrating with his dad in Victory Lane. Kramer was second with Kilwine, Steele, and Tyler Jonson in the top five.

Wissota Modified Feature

The final race of day one of the stampede was the Wissota Modifieds. The mods were led on track with pole sitter Ken Hron and outside was Matt DePiero. Hron quickly grabbed the front spot with DePiero second, trailed by Rick Jacobson.

Racing three-wide in the first turn, Jacobson pulled into the lead with Kent Arment following him into second on the super fast track. Jacobson and Arment put some distance between themselves and the field before a caution slowed the race for restart. The restart was controlled by Jacobson with Arment, DePiero, Hron and Bob Broking in the top five. But some contact on the front straight had Hron sliding and bouncing with DePiero, Nathan Higginbotham, Danny Vang and Nathan Sletto all involved trying to avoid a major crash. DePiero and Hron both pitted.

Again the green flag waved with Jacobson and Arment battling for the lead with the cars behind them side by side back through the top six positions. Bryan Dyrdahl was making steady progress towards the leaders, moving up into third before a late race crash involving five cars slowed the racing once again.

When flagman Chad Dyrdahl again waved the green flag, Jacobson made no mistake and won the green, white checkered finish and pulled into the victory lane for a celebration with his family. Arment was second, with Dyrdahl, Tim Jackson and Johnny Broking in the top five, ending day one of the stampede.

Sunday

With heavy skies and a cool breeze blowing out of the northwest, racing on the second day of the stampede began with 109 cars in attendance.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Twenty-three Wissota Pure Stocks drove on track, led by Mike MacAdams and Kory Gunderson. MacAdams’ purple No. 24 grabbed the early lead with Gunderson second followed by Mike Blevins, Dan Evert and Dusty Caspers. Gunderson slid up high and dropped to fourth. Blevins, looking for a sweep of the pure stock class, caught and passed MacAdams on the inside of the back straight.

Following a caution, Caspers raced inside to pass MacAdams for second while Blevins crossed the finish line for his second feature win of the stampede. Caspers, MacAdams, Cole Provinzino, and Kade Leeper took home top five honors. The $100 Hard Charger award went to Austin Carlson, courtesy of Ron Olafson and Chad Smith Trucking.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

With a light rain beginning to fall, the Wissota Super Stocks rolled on track led by Dalton Carlson and Tim Johnson in a field of 16 super stocks. Johnson took control early with Carlson, Tim Carlson, Curt Meyers and Mike Vadjl in the top five before Tim Carlson’s super stock went up in smoke in turn three bringing out the caution flag.

On the restart, Meyers raced up to challenge Johnson for the lead. A couple of crashes and restarts slowed the action on the slick track. Once racing resumed, it was a battle between two of the best with Johnson trying to hold off the charging Meyers. Meyers got a little high in turn two and MacAdams raced into second. Johnson was taking advantage of the action behind him, pulling out to a sizeable lead before Meyers once again regained control of second.

Meyers quickly caught the leader Johnson and the race for the win began. With the white flag waving, Meyers pulled up onto the tail of Johnson and then with an inside move, took the lead and charged to the finish line for the win in a great finish. Johnson was second with MacAdams, Matt Sparby, and Brandon Kellen in the top five. The $100 winner incentive went to Curt Meyers, courtesy of RMS Insurance and Realty Experts. The Hard Charger award and $100 went to Harley Kroening.

Wissota Modified Feature

In what would end up being the final race of the stampede, the Wissota Modifieds powered down the front straight led by Tyler Jonson on the pole and Tim Jackson outside. As the light rain fell, Jackson took the lead with Jonson, Bob Broking, Ken Hron, and Tim Johnson in line in the top five. Broking raced inside into second before the first caution waved for an incident between Bryan Dyrdahl and Nathan Sletto.

The race resumed but quickly the yellow flag was brought again for a crash involving four drivers on the front straight. Jackson controlled the restart with Rick Jacobson racing up to challenge. Racing up from his fourth row starting position, Kent Arment took the fourth spot as the leader Jackson built a sizeable lead.

Bob Broking and Rick Jacobson had the fans standing and cheering as the two excellent racers battled for the second position but the action was too little, too tight as the caution flag waved, sending Jacobson tailback.

With more rain falling and conditions getting worse, the race was stopped and Jackson awarded the win. Broking was second with Arment, Johnson, and Jason Voight in the top five. The $600 A-mod incentive did not meet the eligibility, however, Chad Dyrdahl gave his $200 to Tim Jackson. Feda Heating and Air and First Friends DayCare dispersed their $300 equally amongst the A-mod who ran both days and did not get disqualified.

The $200 A-mod incentive No. 2 from Bemidji Auto Value went to Arment. The Mini Stock $100 incentive bonus went to Dawson Kimble, courtesy of FitTeam and First Friends DayCare. The Outlaw Mini Mod $100 incentive bonus went to Mike Lawson, courtesy of Kelly Steele. The Outlaw Mini Mod $100 incentive No. 2 went to Tommy Patton, courtesy of RickShaw Racing Supplies. The Wissota Mod Four $100 incentive went to Jack Tresky, courtesy of Fit Team and First Friends DayCare.

37th Annual Paul Bunyan StampedeSaturday, Sept. 24

Pure Stock Feature – Mike Blevins, Kevin Baumgarner, Vic Westerlund, Cory Peterson, Dan Evert, TJ Heinle, Cole Provinzino, Kade Leeper, Austin Carlson, Todd Gettel, Mike MacAdams, Tyler Heinle, Skinner LaBArge, Travis Olafson, Ben Heinle, Sterling Knaeble, Tyler Kroening, Jamie Chlecebek, Shelby Sadek, Jared Miller, Dustin Follet, Dusty Caspers, John Berg, Kory Gunderson

Heat 1 – S. Knaeble, V. Westerlund, J. Chlecebek, K. Gunderson, A.Carlson, T. Kroening

Heat 2 – M. Blevins, C. Provinzino, C. Peterson, S. LaBarge, M. MacAdams, D. CAspers

Heat 3 – K. Leeper, K. Baumgarner, T. Heinle, J. Berg, T. Olafson, J. Geshwill

Heat 4 – TJ Heinle, D. Follet, T. Gettel, D. Evert, B. Heinle, J. Miller, S.Sadek

Mini Stock Feature – Mike Hart, Tim LaVoi, Conrad Schwinn, Corey Pourier, John Current, Billy Smith, Billy Foster, David Beckwith, Jake Potter, Jamie Chlecebek, Chris Isensee, Dawson Kimble, Tanner Kingsbury, Cole Isensee, Greg Platzer, Ross Magnuson

Heat 1 – B. Smith, J. Current, C. Schwinn, B. Foster, G. Platzer

Heat 2 – R. Magnuson, T. LaVoi, C. Pourier, D. Beckwith, J. Chlebecek, D. Kimble

Heat 3 – M. Hart, J. Potter, C. Isensee, T. Seitz, C. Isensee

Wissota Mod Four Feature – Dean Larson, Josh Seely-Sautbine, Adam Prieve, Conrad Schwinn, Mike Margl, Jeremy Haynes, Nicole Feda, Tonja Stranger, Brian Feda, Jack Teskey, Mike Hart, Chris Dyrdahl

Heat 1 – D.Larson, M. Margl, A. Prieve, T. Stranger, J. Haynes, N. Feda, A. Foster

Heat 2 – C. Schwinn, J. Seely, B. Feda, M. Hart, C. Dyrdahl, J. Teskey

Wissota Super Stock Feature – Tim Johnson, Matt Sparby, Al Sadek Jr, Dalton Carlson, Tim Carlson, Mike MacAdams, Ryan Schaufler, Kevin Baumgarner, Kyle Oman, Brandon Kellen, Robert Kintner, Mike Vajdl, Keith Keena, Kevin Bahr, Gordie Lancaster

Heat 1 – T. Johnson, T. Carlson, R. Kintner, M. Sparby, M. MacAdams, K. Bahr, K. Keena, H. Kroening

Heat 2 – R. Schaufler, A. Sadek Jr, D. Carlson, K. Baumgarner, K. Oman, B. Kellen, M. Vajdl, G. Lancaster

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature – Skeeter Estey, Dean Eggebraaten, Doyle Erickson, Bret Schmidt, Eric Anderson, Gary Nelson Jr, Tim Jackson, Justin Feltus, Tyler McClellan, Brandon Bahr, Matt Baker, Skyler Smith, Darrin Lawler, Matt Sparby, Ron Reed, Al Johnson, Gerald Hauge

Heat 1 – M. Baker, S. Estey, B. Schmidt, R. Reed, M. Heinle, A. O’Dell

Heat 2 – E. Eggebraaten, T. Jackson, D. Erickson, B. Bahr, M. Sparby, G. Hauge, T. JAcobson

Heat 3 – A.Nelson, D. Lawler, E. Anderson, S. Smith, M. Estey, T. Kaeter

Heat 4 –J. Feltus, G. Nelson Jr, T. McClellan, B. Higginbotham, A. Johnson, K. Feda

Outlaw Mini Mod Feature – Mike Lawson, Anthony Kramer, Nathan Kilwine, Kelly Steele, Tyler Jonson, Jim Deno, Tommy Patton, Clayton Bahr, Dane Olson, John Dalmage, Jerry Larson, Dave Zaren

Heat 1 – A. Kramer, K. Steele, N. Kilwine, T. Patton, C. Bahr, J. Dalmage, C. Deno

Heat 2 – J. Deno, J. Larson, M. Lawson, T. Jonson, D. Olson, D. Zaren

Wissota Modified Feature – Rick Jacobson, Kent Arment, Bryan Dyrdahl, Tim Jackson, Johnny Broking, Jason Voight, Tim Johnson, Davey Mills, Danny Vang, Tyler Jonson, Nathan Sletto, Doug VanMill, Ron Reed, Bob Broking, Matt DePiero, Ken Hron

Heat 1 – J. Broking, T. Jackson, K. Hron, B. Dyrdahl, T. Johnson, D. VanMill

Heat 2 – K. Arment, J. Voight, B. Broking, B. Nelson, R. Reed

Heat 3 – R. Jacobson, D.Vang, M. DePiero, T. Jonson, N. Sletto

Sunday, Sept. 25

Wissota Pure Stock Feature – Mike Blevins, Dusty Caspers, Mike MacAdams, Cole Provinzinok Kade Leeper, Josh Berg, Austin Carlson, Cory Peterson, Kevin Baumgarner, TJ Heinle, Todd Gettel, Tyler Kroening, Travis Olafson, Jamie Chlebecek, Shelby Sadek, Chris Roller, Zach Heinle, Kory Gunderson, Stephen Erickson, Dustin Follet, Dan Evert, Sterling Knaeble

Heat 1 – D.Evert, J. Berg, S. Erickson, B. Heinle, A. Carlson, T. Gettel

Heat 2 – K. Leeper, C. Provinzino, S. Knaeble, C. Peterson, J. Chlebecek

Heat 3 – M.Blevins, K. Gunderson, Z. Heinle, S. Sadek, T. Olafson, C. Roller

Heat 4 – D. Caspers, M. MacAdams, T. Kroening, B. Heinle, D. Follet

Wissota Super Stock Feature – Curt Meyers, Tim Johnson, Mike MacAdams, Matt Sparby, Brandon Kellen, Ryan Schaufler, Harley Kroening, Mike Vajdl, Kyle Oman, Brandon Bahr, Gordie Lancaster, Kevin Baumgarner, Robert Kintner, Dalton Carlson, Keith Keena, Alan Cleveland, Tim Carlson

Heat 1 – C. Meyers, T. Johnson, B. Kellen, K. Keena, A. Sadek Jr, K. Oman

Heat 2 – M. Sparby, M. Vajdl, K. Baumgarner, R. Schaufler, G. Lancaster, B. Bahr

Heat 3 – D. Carlson, T. Carlson, M. MacAdams, R. Kintner, A. Cleveland, H. Kroening

Wissota Modified Feature – Tim Jackson, Bob Broking, Kent Arment, Tim Johnson, Jason Voight, Johnny Broking, Tyler Jonson, Davey Mills, Adam Johnson, Nathan Sletto, Ken Hron, Byran Dyrdahl

Heat 1 – T. Johnson, K. Arment, K. Hron, T. Jonson, J. Voight, B. Dyrdahl, R. Reed

Heat 2 – B. Broking, R. Jacobson, D. Mills, T. Jackson, D. VanMill, A. Johnson

Wissota Midwest Modifieds Feature -- rained out

Heat 1 – S. Smith, D. Erickson, G. Nelson Jr, G. Hauge, M. Sparby, R. Reed, McClellan

Heat 2 – D. Lawler, D. Carlson, B. Bahr, D. Eggebraaten, A. Nelson,

Heat 3 – T. Kaeter, B. Schmidt, T. Jackson, J. Feltus, M. Heinle, A. Johnson

Mini Stock Feature -- rained

Heat 1 – C. Schwinn, B. Smith, B. Foster, M. Hart,

Heat 2 – J. Current, C. Pourier, G.Platzer, J. Potter, J. Chlecebek, D. Kimble

Outlaw Mini Mod Feature – rained out

Heat 1 – T. Patton, K. Steele, C. Bahr, J. Larson, J. Dalmage

Heat 2 – M. Lawson, T. Jonson, D. Olson, N. Kilwine

Wissota Mod Four Feature – rained out

Heat 1 – D. Larson, J. Seely, M. Margl, M. Hart, J. Teskey,

Heat 2 – C. Schwinn, A. Prieve, C. Dyrdahl, B. Feda