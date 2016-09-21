Lacrosse event set for Saturday

BEMIDJI -- Lacrosse will be on display in Bemidji this Saturday when the Oshkiimaajitahdah Fall Ball Invite begins.

The event will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bemidji State University football practice field and Chet Anderson Stadium. Mini-clinics will feature Neal Powless (Onondaga) and Jason Johnson (Onondaga) along with regional coaches.

Powless, a three-time All-American at Nazareth College, is the head coach of the Netherlands national lacrosse team, a former professional player and a PhD fellow at Syracuse University.

Johnson is an assistant coach for the National Lacrosse League’s Rochester Knighthawks, former assistant coach for Major League Lacrosse’s Toronto Nationals and was a World Indoor silver medalist with the Iroquois Nationals.

The event begins with 3 vs. 3 small-sided youth games from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the BSU practice field. The games will include four grade divisions (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12).

Chet Anderson Stadium will host the opening ceremony and Creator’s Games (Ojibwe, Iroquois and Choctaw stickball games) from noon to 1 p.m.

Five scrimmages will then be played at the stadium beginning at 1 p.m. with the U15 scrimmage. The U11 scrimmage will be at 2 p.m. followed by the Northern Indigenous varsity team’s intrasquad scrimmage at 3 p.m. and the U13 scrimmage at 4 p.m. Northern Indigenous will then scrimmage the Duluth Wolfpack at 5 p.m. to conclude the event.

There is no charge to participate but pre-registration is required by noon Thursday by calling Dan Ninham at 218-368-6430 or email at coach.danninham@gmail.com.

Admission is free for spectators.